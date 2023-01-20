William Penn Swept in Heart Triangular

Des Moines–The Statesmen women’s wrestling team was shut out in Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet action Thursday.

WPU (7-12, 0-3 Heart) fell to #18 Baker 32-15 and then lost 48-0 to #2 Grand View.

In a meet that featured just four matches, the navy and gold unfortunately dropped all of them to BU. The undermanned Statesmen also forfeited three times, but earned three forfeits as well.

130-pounder Mariah Webster (Fr., Mingo, Iowa, Elementary Education), 170-pounder Kylee Eastwood (Fr., Fontana, Kan., Undecided), and 191-pounder Samantha Ruano (Jr., Romeoville, Ill., Business Management) all hand their hands raised via forfeit against the Wildcats.

William Penn unfortunately did not have any luck against the host Vikings as none of the visiting grapplers were able to reach the end of their matches.

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa next Friday, hosting Indian Hills CC in an exhibition dual meet at 6 p.m.

Baker 32, WPU 15

101–Kylie Hernandez (B) won by forfeit (0-5)

109–Kylee Slyter (B) won by forfeit (0-10)

116–Katherine Heath (B) won by fall over Catherine Steinkamp, 11-0 (0-14)

123–Kylie Robledo (B) won by fall over Mami Selemani, 0:36 (0-19)

130–Mariah Webster (W) won by forfeit (5-19)

136–Abbie Jones (B) won by technical fall over Ashleigh Denny, 10-0 (5-23)

143–Mariam Shariq (B) won by forfeit (5-28)

155–Kaylynn Albrecht (B) won by technical fall over Payge Fuller, 10-0 (5-32)

170–Kylee Eastwood (W) won by forfeit (10-32)

191–Samantha Ruano (W) won by forfeit (15-32)

Grand View 48, WPU 0

101–Jasmine Alexander (G) won by forfeit (0-5)

109–Eva Diaz (G) won by forfeit (0-10)

116–Cailin Campbell (G) won by technical fall over Catherine Steinkamp, 10-0 (0-14)

123–Maya Davis (G) won by fall over Mami Selemani, 1:49 (0-19)

130–Samara Lusk (G) won by fall over Mariah Webster, 1:46 (0-24)

136–Leilani Rodriguez (G) won by fall over Ashleigh Denny, 0:27 (0-29)

143–Alexis Gomez (G) won by forfeit (0-34)

155–Mahealani Ramirez (G) won by technical fall over Payge Fuller, 13-2 (0-38)

170–Shenita Lawson (G) won by fall over Kylee Eastwood, 0:28 (0-43)

191–Olivia Brown (G) won by fall over Samantha Ruano, 1:30 (0-48)