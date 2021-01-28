William Penn Stays at #3

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s basketball team remains near the top of the national standings as the NAIA released its third top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU (15-1, 13-1 Heart) is once again at #3 with 554 points. The navy and gold’s streak of being ranked in the top 25 has now been extended to 48 consecutive polls.

Benedictine (Kan.) (#33) and Park (#37) also represent the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the receiving votes section.

Indiana Wesleyan (585 points, 14 first-place votes) continues to be #1, while LSU Shreveport remains second with the final seven first-place votes. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) and Arizona Christian complete the top five.

William Penn, which is postponed Wednesday against Clarke (at Clarke’s request), will next be in action Saturday as it hosts Evangel in Heart action at 2 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Basketball Rating #3 – January 27, 2021

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Indiana Wesleyan (14)

2. LSU Shreveport (La.) (7)

3. William Penn

4. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

5. Arizona Christian

6. Shawnee State (Ohio)

7. Faulkner (Ala.)

8. Science & Arts (Okla.)

9. Morningside

10. Providence (Mont.)

11. Bethel (Ind.)

12. Loyola (La.)

13. The Master’s (Calif.)

14. Talladega (Ala.)

15. SAGU (Texas)

16. Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)

17. Georgetown (Ky.)

18. Marian (Ind.)

19. Texas A&M Texarkana

20. Thomas More (Ky.)

21. LSU Alexandria (La.)

22. Bethel (Kan.)

23. Stillman (Ala.)

24. Dillard (La.)

25. Point (Ga.)

Others Receiving Votes: Xavier (La.) 94, Oklahoma Wesleyan 69, Holy Cross (Ind.) 66, Cumberlands (Ky.) 65, Texas Wesleyan 58, Jamestown (N.D.) 53, Warner (Fla.) 53, Benedictine (Kan.) 49, Columbia (Mo.) 43, Grace (Ind.) 20, Saint Francis (Ind.) 15, Park (Mo.) 14, Indiana Tech 9, Carroll (Mont.) 8, CIU (S.C.) 5, William Carey (Miss.) 5, Valley City State (N.D.) 4, College of Idaho 3.