William Penn Drops One Rung to #25

Oskaloosa–Despite not playing yet this spring, the Statesmen women’s golf team fell one position as the NAIA released its second top-25 rating Friday.

WPU is now 25th in the nation with 111 points. The navy and gold are the only Heart of America Athletic Conference representatives in the ranking.

Keiser (Fla.) has strengthened its grip on #1 with 528 points and 17 first-place votes. Dalton State (Ga.) is a more distant second with 513 points and the final two first-place nods. William Carey (Miss.), Southeastern (Fla.), and Taylor (Ind.) round out the top five.

WPU opens its spring season on March 22-23 by traveling to Kansas City, Mo. to compete in the Shoal Creek Invitational. Play will be contested at the Shoal Creek Golf Course.

NAIA Women’s Golf Rating #2 — March 12, 2021

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Keiser (Fla.) (17)

2. Dalton State (Ga.) (2)

3. William Carey (Miss.)

4. Southeastern (Fla.)

5. Taylor (Ind.)

6. Morningside

7. SCAD Savannah (Ga.)

8. Cumberlands (Ky.)

9. Texas Wesleyan

10. Indiana Wesleyan

11. Oklahoma City

12. Loyola (La.)

13. Bethel (Ind.)

14. Milligan (Tenn.)

15. Campbellsville (Ky.)

16. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

17. Oregon Tech

18. Grace (Ind.)

19. Coastal Georgia

20. Northwestern Ohio

21. Ottawa (Ariz.)

22. William Woods (Mo.)

23. Marian (Ind.)

24. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

25. William Penn

Others Receiving Votes: Wayland Baptist (Texas) 96, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 84, Bellevue (Neb.) 44, Midway (Ky.) 40, Saint Francis (Ind.) 37, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 94, Cumberland (Tenn.) 28, Brenau (Ga.) 22, Kansas Wesleyan 16, Columbia (Mo.) 16, Indiana Tech 9, USC Beaufort (S.C.) 8, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 5, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 3.