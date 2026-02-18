William Penn Closes Regular Season Undefeated in Heart

Marshall, Mo.– The William Penn women’s wrestling team closed out its regular season in dominant fashion Tuesday night, defeating Missouri Valley 26-17 to remain undefeated in Heart play.

WPU (12-3, 7-0 Heart) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after Lily Zapata (So., Lewisville, Texas, Sociology) secured a technical fall victory at 103 pounds.

The Statesmen were open at 110 pounds, surrendering five points via forfeit to the Vikings and falling behind 5-4. Christianah Ogunsanya (Fr., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) quickly shifted the momentum back in WPU’s favor at 117 pounds, earning a technical fall victory to give the Statesmen an 8-5 lead.

From there, the navy and gold broke the dual open with three consecutive technical falls. Tatiana Paragas (Fr., Honolulu, Hawaii, Exercise Science) at 124 pounds, Kendall Bostelman (Sr., Napoleon, Ohio, Kinesiology) at 131 pounds, and Esther Kolawole (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) at 138 pounds each delivered dominant performances to extend the Statesmen’s lead to 20-5.

Missouri Valley responded with back-to-back victories at 145 and 160 pounds, trimming William Penn’s lead to 21-12.

WPU regained control at 180 pounds as Piper Fowler (Fr., Cleveland, Tenn., Psychology) secured a pinfall victory in 1:41, extending the Statesmen’s lead to 26-12.

The Vikings added a forfeit victory at 207 pounds, but it wasn’t enough as William Penn secured the 26-17 team win.

Up Next: WPU will next compete at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championships, hosted in Oskaloosa on Saturday, February 28.

103–Lily Zapata (W) won by technical fall over Janessa Avila, 10-0 (4-0)

110–Raquel Garcia (M) won by forfeit (4-5)

117–Christianah Ogunsanya (W) won by technical fall over Zao Estrada, 11-0 (8-5)

124–Tatiana Paragas (W) won by technical fall over Isla Baeza, 10-0 (12-5)

131–Kendall Bostelman (W) won by technical fall over Chase Kiel, 12-0 (16-5)

138–Esther Kolawole (W) won by technical fall over Toby Goertz, 12-0 (20-5)

145–Sarina Bertram (M) won by decision over Naida Abdijanovic, 9-2 (WPU earned a team point by scoring in the match) (21-8)

160–Brooke-Lynn Rush (M) won by technical fall over Kylee Eastwood, 10-0 (21-12)

180–Piper Fowler (W) won by fall over Maria Slaughter, 1:41 (26-12)

207–Hollie Hedgpeth (M) won by forfeit (26-17)