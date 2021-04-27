William Penn Career Services Working To Help Students And Community Find Employment

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The story is a common one this past year, COVID-19 has changed the way things are done, but many times, people come up with solutions to help make the most of it.

That can be said for Debbie Stevens from William Penn University Career Services.

Stevens and William Penn have traditionally held a job fair where students, community members, and employers had an opportunity to meet each other inside of the Penn Activity Center.

This year, due to COVID-19, they held a drive-thru event where those interested received packets of information from employers.

Nearly twenty different employers, mainly from the Mahaska County area, took advantage of the opportunity to get their name in front of students and interested individuals.