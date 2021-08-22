When Sharing Your Birthday Couldn’t Be More Special

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oskaloosa, Iowa – As they say, there was a commotion in town on Saturday afternoon as emergency vehicles made their way across Oskaloosa.

Members of the Oskaloosa Police Department, Fire Department, Mahaska Health Emergency Services, and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office escorted Bentley DeGeest to a special birthday party in his honor.

Bentley had been fighting aggressive brain cancer, but after some recent heartbreaking news, treatments have stopped, and he’s home to spend his time like every other little boy.

In a recent conversation with his grandpa Matt Saville, the discussion about birthdays came up. Grandpa said Bentley could have his birthday if he liked, and Bentley was happy to accept, and Grandpa could stay 51 an additional year.

Community members put together a birthday party for Bentley and his invited guests. The fun included inflatables, games, and much more.

Saville said that when Bentley arrived at his house Saturday, he wasn’t feeling so well, and the family realized that if they even got 15 minutes of happiness, it would be worth it all.

“As soon as that fire truck showed up, he acted like a shot of adrenaline, and he lasted for about two-and-a-half hours, and it was absolutely great,” said Saville of Bentley’s reaction to seeing the fire truck and firemen.

As the parade made its way to the Gateway Church where the party was happening, Bentley spotted Spiderman and Cinderella, saying “Wow” to what was happening in front of him.

“Just being able to give him the best birthday that can be thought of,” Saville started to say as emotion began to take hold.

Not wanting to single anyone out, Saville went on to say, “Yesterday would have been on a very much smaller scale if not for the kindness of Jane Nicholson from Mahaska Drug. She put it all together. It was phenomenal.”

“I know my wife feels the same way; it’s just unexplainable the love and the support from the fire department, the police department, and the sheriffs to the EMTs given out to Bentley.”

Saville said the family “had the best time, and able to soak everything in.”

Thinking of what the future holds for Bentley and his family, Saville said that giving up his birthday shouldn’t have to be done due to cancer impacting his grandson. “Why should this even have been a thought in my head; because I knew and know that, more than likely, he isn’t going to be here in November.”

“We pray for the miracle still,” added Saville. “We also know that in reality a miracle very well may not happen, and so we’re going to appreciate and take the time.”