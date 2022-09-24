WARRIORS SWEEP THE DAY AT BLUE DRAGON INVITE

Hutchinson, KS – No. 2 Indian Hills Volleyball wrapped up play at the Blue Dragon Classic with a pair of sweeps Saturday evening to finish the trip to Kansas with a perfect 4-0 weekend. The Warriors move to 25-1 overall on the year.

Indian Hills defeated Cloud County Community College (KS) in straight sets before sweeping Butler Community College (KS), its second win over the Grizzlies this year, to go undefeated on the weekend. Of the nine teams to participate in the tournament, the Warriors were just one of two teams to go unbeaten.

Indian Hills had little trouble with Cloud County in the opener, upending the Thunderbirds in straight sets 25-12, 25-18, 25-21. The Warriors battled with Butler in the first set to steal a 27-25 victory, but cruised over the final two sets to win 25-20 and 25-16.

“Our defense came to life today and our offense couldn’t be stopped,” stated head coach Lyndsey Michel. “We struggled with a couple of our servers, but Maggie (Paiva) came in and served six or seven in a row. That changed everything for us and got our fire started.”

Coming off a 2-0 start on Friday, including a sweep of No. 8 Trinity Valley Community College (TX) in the nightcap, the Warriors rolled past Cloud County early and often. Kinga Michalska (Szówsko, Poland/ZSSCHiO) was the driving force with 11 kills in the win. Freshman Sasha Vidal (Asunción, Paraguay/Trinity School) posted 19 digs while Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/Colégio Liceu Franco-Brasileiro) added 12.

The Warriors posted 11 service aces in the win, including five from Hennesys Lalane (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Luis Munox Rivera) and a career-high four from Scatamburlo.

Butler pushed Indian Hills to the limit in the opening set of the final match of the weekend. The Grizzlies held a 25-24 lead, but the Warriors rattled off three consecutive points to pull out the victory. Indian Hills jumped out to an early 8-3 lead in the second set and never looked back to pick up its 14th sweep of the year and third of the weekend.

“Jenna (Vallee) had an incredible weekend for us,” Michel added. “Her play, especially on the final day, both offensively and defensively, really set us a part.”

Jenna Vallée (Pornichet, France/Lycee Aristide Briand) posted a season-h9gh 15 kills while recording a .448 hitting percentage in 29 attempts on the day. The sophomore totaled 47 kills through the weekend while committing just eight hitting errors.

Lalane added five more service aces and 33 assists in the win for the Warriors. Erica Calderon Rosario (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Salome Urena de Henriquez) tallied eight total blocks to lead the defensive attack. Maggie Paiva (Asunción, Paraguay/Trinity School) tied a career-high with four service aces.

The Warriors now return to Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play Wednesday night at Marshalltown Community College. Match time is set for 7:00 PM.