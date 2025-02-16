WARRIORS DROP NO. 15 WABASH, SPLIT ON OPENING DAY

February 15, 2025

Millington, TN – The Indian Hills Baseball team opened its 2025 campaign with a split at the Perfect Game JUCO Invitational on Friday. The Warriors defeated No. 15 ranked Wabash Valley College (IL) 7-0 in the opener before following to Arkansas State University – Mountain Home 2-0 in the nightcap.

Originally scheduled to play through Sunday, the remainder of the tournament at USA Baseball Stadium has been cancelled due to unfavorable weather in the Millington, TN area.

In the season opener against the Wabash Valley Warriors, ranked No. 15 in the preseason National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Baseball Preseason Poll, Indian Hills jumped all over the Warriors from the start. Indian Hills plated a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first inning as Eduardo Espinoza (Lecheria, Venezuela/Collegio Laura Vicuna) and Kevin Ramos (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Springfield Commonwealth) capitalized on an error to come around and score.

The Warriors broke things open in the second inning with four more runs to pull away early. A three-run double from sophomore Cale Clark (Marionville, MO/Marionville) sparked the offense for a 6-0 advantage. Freshman Boris Rodriguez (San Sebastian, Puerto Rico/ESCAED) added an RBI single in the fifth to score Zachari Pace (Colorado Springs, CO/Vista Ridge) who recorded a triple to get into scoring position.

With a comfortable lead in tact, sophomore hurler Kurtis Smith (Melbourne, Australia/Wantirna) cruised on the mound for the Warriors. Smith worked five innings, allowing just a pair of hits while striking out four batters. Fellow sophomore Aiden Ennis (Scarborough, Ontario/Mary Ward Catholic) tossed a pair of relief innings to close out the contest, striking out five batters along the way.

In game two vs. the Trailblazers, the offense slowed as the Warriors managed just one hit in the contest. Sophomore pitcher Cole Huebner (Edmonton, Alberta/Strathcona) stuck out six batters in three innings while freshmen Jonah Mayoral (Littleton, CO/Heritage) and Anton Keith (Boulder, CO/Fairview) combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

The Warriors return to Millington next weekend for the Flag City Classic, also at the USA Baseball Stadium. Action gets underway at 12:00 PM on Friday.