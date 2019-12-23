Verle Lubberden

September 15, 1924 – December 21, 2019

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 95

Verle Lubberden, 95, of Oskaloosa, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. He was born September 15, 1924, in Pella, Iowa, the son of William and Emma VanBaale Lubberden.

Verle graduated from the Oskaloosa High School. He went on to complete his undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Southern California.

Following graduation Verle and his twin brother Virgil stayed in Southern California. Verle was a professor at Mt. St. Mary’s College. He retired from there in 1984. He moved back to Oskaloosa in 2000.

Verle enjoyed skiing and going to the beach.

His family includes his niece and her husband, Gloria and Keith Nollen of Pella; great nieces and nephews, Marc (& Jessica) Nollen and Marcy (& Todd) Millburn.

Verle was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Virgil Lubberden; and his sister, Nancine Hugen.

As was Verle’s wish his body has been cremated.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Forest Cemetery at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

