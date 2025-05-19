VAN GISTEREN, JOENS NAMED FINALISTS FOR COVETED AWARD

May 19, 2025

Ames, IA – Two Indian Hills student-athletes have been selected as finalists for the 2024-25 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Student-Athlete of the Year, announced by the conference office on Monday.

Sophomore Sara Van Gisteren (Leuth, Netherlands/Young Talent Academy ROC Nijmegen) of the Indian Hills Volleyball team has been named one of four finalists for the 2024-25 ICCAC Female Student-Athlete of the Year while sophomore Tate Joens (Cedar Rapids, IA/Cedar Rapids Prairie) of the Indian Hills Track & Field squad is one of four finalists for the ICCAC Male Student-Athlete of the Year award.

The award is given annually to those who most exemplify the definition of the modern-day student-athlete, taking into account athletic accomplishments, community involvement, and academic success over the 2024-25 season. The winners of this year’s ICCAC Student-Athlete of the Year Award will be announced on Wednesday, May 21.

SARA VAN GISTEREN

One of the most decorated female student-athletes in Indian Hills Athletics history, Van Gisteren garnered National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) First-Team All-American honors for the 2024 season while being named the ICCAC Player of the Year.

Van Gisteren left her mark on the Indian Hills Volleyball program, capping her two-year career as the single season and career kills leader. The dominant outside hitter led the NJCAA in both points and kills this season while leading the Warriors to their second consecutive top-10 finish at the national tournament. During the 2024 campaign, Van Gisteren was a seven-time ICCAC Athlete of the Week, a three-time NJCAA National Player of the Week, and a one-time AVCA National Player of the Week.

Along with her athletic accomplishments on the court, Van Gisteren earned the Indian Hills Athletics President’s Award, announced at the end-of-year banquet, given to a student-athlete who exemplifies sportsmanship and resilience in the face of challenges.

Van Gisteren will continue her academic and athletic career at Long Island University next season.

TATE JOENS

Joens leaves Indian Hills as the most decorated thrower in school history, garnering numerous national, regional, and conference accolades along the way while setting several school records.

Joens most recently captured his first-career individual national championship, winning the hammer throw event at the 2025 NJCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Joens capped his Indian Hills career as an eight-time NJCAA All-American, including two national runner-up performances as a freshman where he helped lead the program to its first-ever team national title at the 2024 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. Joens has earned four ICCAC Field Athlete of the Year honors and holds four school records in throws events.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Joens serves as a peer leader on campus, both within and outside of the track & field program. The sophomore has been a positive influence at the Bridge Church in Ottumwa and serves as an active youth leader and bible study facilitator. Academically, Joens has earned Academic All-Region 11 honors for his work in the classroom.

Joens was most recently named the Indian Hills Community College Student-Athlete of the Year, announced at the end-of-year banquet.

The Indian Hills Athletic department has seen two individuals previously earn ICCAC Student-Athlete of the Year honors – Gaspar Glaudas of the men’s golf team in 2023-24 and Eliana Bommarito of the women’s wrestling team in 2022-23.