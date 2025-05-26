Uplifting Puppet Co. Unveils the First-Ever Uplifting Puppet Parade in Oskaloosa, Iowa!

Oskaloosa, IA — Something big, bold, and beautifully handmade is coming to the streets of Oskaloosa! The Uplifting Puppet Co. is thrilled to announce the first-ever Uplifting Puppet Parade, a vibrant new tradition that celebrates creativity, community, and the joy of large-scale puppetry.

The grand parade will march around the historical square in downtown Oskaloosa on Saturday, June 14 at 2:00 PM as part of the annual Oskaloosa Art on the Square event, but the festivities begin well before then. In the days and weeks leading up to the event, artists and neighbors alike will gather for hands-on puppet building, art-making events, and public showcases.

This isn’t just a parade—it’s a community-powered art movement. Everyone is welcome to join in, whether you want to build a puppet, carry a banner, create a costume, or simply cheer from the sidewalks!

This year’s Uplifting Puppet Parade theme is “Fins and Feathers”, celebrating the colorful world of creatures that swim and soar! Everyone is encouraged to create a fish or bird-inspired puppet, mask, or costume to join the fun. As part of the Art on the Square festivities, local artists are decorating downtown windows with the theme “Seas and Skies”, turning storefronts into vibrant displays of underwater and airborne imagination. Parade participants are invited to pose for photos in front of these whimsical windows—dressed in costume or with their handmade puppets—as a joyful way to share their creativity with the community!

Key Events Leading Up to the Parade:

Thursday, May 29 – Meet the Artists @ FACE (Fine Arts and Cultural Events Center)

12:00–6:00 PM – Open Puppet Work Session: See the artists in action and join the creative process.

7:00–9:00 PM – Open Wall/Open Stage Reception & Artist Meet-and-Greet:

Enjoy an evening of community, conversation, and performance, and meet Piper Smith, visiting artist from Minneapolis, MN, affiliated with the acclaimed BareBones Theatre. Piper brings a wealth of experience in puppetry, spectacle performance, and community-based artmaking. Piper will collaborate with Oskaloosa’s own Brant Bollman, director of Uplifting Puppet Company in the creation of two giant puppets, one fish and one bird. These will be the focus point for each movement of the parade.

June 2–6 – George Daily Youth Camp

A weeklong puppet-building camp culminating in a showcase:

Friday, June 6 at 4:00 PM – Campers perform with their creations!

June 6 & 13 – Friday After Five

Uplifting Puppet Co. tables with info and mini art activities

Saturday, June 7 – New Sharon Spring Festival Parade

11:30 AM – Catch an early glimpse of our puppets in action as they join the parade through downtown New Sharon, IA!

Tuesday, June 10 – Makers Event @ Studio Osky

A hands-on evening for teens and adults to craft parade puppets and props

Thursday, June 12 – City Band Concert Table

Stop by for details, puppet making, and lastminute signups.

Saturday, June 14 – Parade Day!

10:00 AM – Make & Take on the Square: Craft last-minute creations

2:00 PM – Uplifting Puppet Parade: Let the puppets lead the way around the square! We will end in the bandstand for dancing and fun.

This first-of-its-kind event is organized by the Uplifting Puppet Co., with support from community partners and a shared belief in the unifying power of the arts. The project celebrates imagination, collaboration, and uplifting the human spirit—one puppet at a time.

Want to join the parade or help behind the scenes?

Email upliftingpuppetco@gmail.com or follow us on social media for updates, volunteer info, and puppet tutorials.

Come for the puppets. Stay for the joy. Be part of Oskaloosa history.

We’ll see you at the first-ever Uplifting Puppet Parade!