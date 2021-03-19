Update From the House for District 80

by Holly Brink

Week 10 Update

Hello Friends,

This will be a shorter newsletter this week as I want to jump straight into two of the most important pieces of legislation we voted on this week in the Iowa House. Both topics are things that I have heard from so many of you, that you want to see addressed: divisive, and unproductive diversity training and education, and protecting 2nd amendment rights.

One of my favorite parts of my job is seeing real issues that Iowans face be addressed and made a priority. Seeing that priority turn into legislation and law that helps you all, is why I look forward to serving you.

Race and Sex Stereotyping in Education

On Tuesday the House passed prohibits training that teaches divisive concepts, as defined in the bill, in higher education institutions, K-12 institutions and state and local governments. Additionally, it prohibits curriculum that teaches divisive concepts in K-12 institutions. As I have written about with the Ames Community School District, we need this legislation in Iowa. I wish that we didn’t, but after reviewing the carnage caused in Ames and other Iowa towns, the legislature had to act.

This bill would protect parents and students who simply want to achieve in reading, writing and arithmetic instead of being taught far-left activism as fact. The bill bans the usage of stereotypes and scapegoating in diversity trainings and curriculum, something all Iowans should agree on.

Training and curriculum using the divisive concepts outlined in this bill address the ideas of diversity and inclusion by trying to remedy past discrimination by using present discrimination. More racism doesn’t rid Iowa of racism.

2nd Amendment Legislation

I have always been a strong supporter of the 2nd amendment and was proud to help pass HF 756 after a LONG debate last night. Among the many great changes that this bill makes, key is the dropping of the requirement to own a permit to own a handgun. Instead buyers could opt to complete a background check. This bill would add Iowa to the list of states which have constitutional carry. The 2nd amendment gives the right to bear arms, and Iowa is finally on its way to fully recognizing that right. Other changes in the bill include:

Allows law enforcement officers to carry on school grounds regardless of if they are off-duty or not

Clarifies tenet rights to store a firearm in the property they are renting

Ensures local governments cannot restrict carrying in areas where it is otherwise legal

Expands firearm training providers

I would like to thank Rep. Holt and my other colleagues in the House for putting in the work to get this done this session. I hope the Senate moves quickly to put HF 756 on the Governor’s desk soon.

If you are visiting the Capitol, please let me know with my contact information below and I would be happy to meet with you. As always, it was a busy week, and it is your support that keeps me excited every day to come to work.

Holly Brink

State Representative, Iowa District 80

(641)295-7111

Holly.brink@legis.iowa.gov