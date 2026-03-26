Upcoming programs with Mahaska County Conservation

OWLS Program “Prescribed Burns”

Friday, March 27th

1:00-2:00 pm

Environmental Learning Center

Join guest speaker Ella Paulson from Green Iowa AmeriCorps to learn how prescribed burns help keep prairies and woodlands healthy. Discover why land managers use fire as a tool and how these carefully planned burns benefit native plants and wildlife.

You can sign up by calling (641)673-9327 or emailing decook@mahakacountyia.gov. Or you can sign up online using this link:OWLS Program “Prescribed Burns” – Caldwell Park, Mahaska County, IA – MyCountyPark.com

Knee-High Naturalists “Actual Size”

April 1st

10:00-11:00 am

Environmental Learning Center

How big is a bear? How small is a mouse? Join us for a fun and interactive program where young explorers will discover how big and small animals really are. Kids will compare their own size to different animals and enjoy hands-on activities designed especially for ages 5 and under.

A minimum of 5 kids is needed to hold this program. Sign up today using this link:Knee-High Naturalists “Actual Size” – Caldwell Park, Mahaska County, IA – MyCountyPark.com

Coffee Club

April 3rd

9:00-10:00 am

Environmental Learning Center

Drop in and join us for fresh coffee and tasty treats on a Coffee Club day. We talk about upcoming programs, volunteer opportunities with Mahaska County Conservation, and about everything in nature.

This month, bring a coffee cup or mug that HAS FLOWERS on it to take part in a door prize.

Registration is not needed, and we meet upstairs in the Discovery Lab.

Homeschool Science Lab

April 8th

10:00-11:00 am

Russell Wildlife Area (park by Pond 1)

Join us at Russell Wildlife Area for a hands-on fossil hunting adventure! This unique spot is a great place to discover fossils of ancient marine life from long ago. Kids will have fun digging in the dirt, getting a little messy, and sorting through their finds to choose their favorite fossils to take home.

Please wear clothes and shoes that can get dirty. Registration is required, so be sure to sign up soon!

Use this link to sign up: Homeschool Science Lab “Fossil Hunting” – Russell Wildlife Area and Vos Addition, Mahaska County, IA – MyCountyPark.com

OWLS Program “Inventions Inspired by Nature”

April 24th

1:00-2:00 pm

Environmental Learning Center

Nature has inspired many of the inventions we use every day. In this program, discover how people have looked to plants, animals, and natural systems for creative ideas and solutions. We’ll also explore how people learned to make maple syrup from tree sap and finish with a sample of homemade maple syrup!

You can also sign up by calling (641)673-9327 or emailing decook@mahakacountyia.gov. You can also sign up using this link: Homeschool Science Lab “Inventions From Nature” – Caldwell Park, Mahaska County, IA – MyCountyPark.com