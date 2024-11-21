Uneven Play Dooms WPU Against Missouri Valley

Marshall, Mo.–The Statesmen women’s basketball team had sparks of life Wednesday, but it was not enough as it fell 74-63 in Heart of America Athletic Conference action.

WPU (1-5, 0-3 Heart) matched the Vikings in shooting percentage as both sides hit just 33.3% of their attempts, but unfortunately a 58-33 rebounding deficit was too much to overcome. The visitors, who lost the offensive rebounding category 23-9, were outscored 18-7 in second-chance points.

After falling behind 6-2, the navy and gold answered and took the lead for the one and only time all night at 9-8 on a three-pointer by Carley West (Jr., Saint Paul, Minn., Human Services).

MVC (6-0, 3-0 Heart), which remained perfect on the season, bounced back with five unanswered and eventually led 23-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The second period was fairly even, but William Penn failed to post a threat as the margin stayed primarily in double figures.

The Statesmen, who were down 37-27 at the break, were denied a rally in the third quarter as Missouri Valley pulled out to a game-high 20-point edge after 30 minutes on the hardwood.

Although the outcome was all but decided, WPU continued to compete and outscored its host 24-15 in the final stanza. The visitors shot 50.0% down the stretch and made four of their seven total three-pointers in the fourth. The perimeter game unfortunately was one of WPU’s few bright spots as it finished 7-for-21 (33.3%), while Missouri Valley struggled at 5-for-20 (25.0%).

William Penn fared better in ball control with just 10 turnovers, compared to 14 for MVC, but the Statesmen were still outscored 15-11 in points off mistakes. The navy and gold were competent at the free-throw line at 16-for-25 (64.0%), but the Vikings bettered WPU in that column as well at 25-for-32 (78.1%).

West was her team’s top scorer with 23 points on 8-for-17 from the floor; the junior knocked down three of her four trifectas. She dished out four assists and tallied three steals as well.

Azori Edwards (Jr., Philadelphia, Pa., Sociology) was next with 14 points alongside a squad-high eight rebounds.

Jaida Smith (Sr., Milwaukee, Wis., Business Management) joined the double-digit club with 10 points off the bench, while Aiesha Feagins (Sr., Grand Prairie, Texas, Applied Mathematics) just missed being a member, contributing nine points in a non-starting role. Feagins matched West with a trio of thefts.

“Although this was not the outcome we wanted, I am proud of our group for the fight they displayed tonight,” Head Coach Joe McKinstry said. “There are still many things we need to correct that are within our control, but if we battle and compete like we did tonight, I definitely feel like there are brighter days ahead very soon.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Parkville, Mo. Saturday to face Park in Heart play at 2 p.m.