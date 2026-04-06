William Penn Ventures South for Central Methodist Invitational

Fayette, Mo.–A few Statesmen women’s track and field athletes recorded strong performances as the team competed at the Central Methodist Invitational Thursday and Friday.

Crystal Shaw (Fr., Austin, Texas, Applied Computer Science) paced the navy and gold by finishing second in the long jump at 18-5.25.

Phoebe Burt (Sr., Iowa City, Iowa, Sociology) collected bronze in the discus at 139-11, while also placing 12th in the hammer throw at 124-7.

Claire Rye (Fr., Plymouth, Iowa, Biology) was in the top half of the 1,500-meter run as well, ending up 17th in a time of 5:18.45.

“We had a thin group, but had some nice developments happen for those who competed,” Head Coach Victoria Vinokur said. “They are starting to put a few things together.”

Next Up: William Penn will split up its team next weekend. Some individuals will head to Cedar Rapids Friday and Saturday for the Mount Mercy Mustang Carnival and Open, while others will travel to Des Moines Saturday for the Drake Jim Duncan Invitational.