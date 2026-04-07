BOONE LOSES THEIR TEAM

by Mike Comfort

The third season of the Iowa League couldn’t escape what dogged the previous two seasons: concerns about the financial viability of the league. Once again, the papers sent out mixed messages about the stability of teams. The Sioux City Journal noted in July that the league was in good shape, while the Davenport Times noted that 5 of the teams were under the salary limit (Oskaloosa, Boone, Marshalltown, Fort Dodge, and Keokuk), making it seem that the new limit had kept teams in good financial standing. However, later in the same month rumors came out about Marshalltown, Ottumwa, and Waterloo having financial troubles. Marshalltown met to determine whether or not they would disband, but decided they would stick out the season. Waterloo almost disbanded, but the community was able to raise money to avoid it. Waterloo was already talking about not returning in 1907. Ottumwa considered folding as well, but they were able to hang on for the season as well. To sum things up, the Davenport Times noted that the league had been “far from a financial success”, there was doubt the league would last another season, and the only reason the league made it through the season was due to the work of President Peckham.

While the League was able to dodge bullets in 3 cities, one town finally had to give up on their team. Boone had started the year $1000 in debt and was losing $30-50 each game. The league was funding the expenses of Boone’s players as they owed their players $639 because they weren’t getting enough attendance to generate revenue (in fact only Oskaloosa and Burlington generated enough attendance in pay expenses). In a game with Marshalltown, a hotel proprietor said that Boone owed her $189.07 for board of players. The sheriff took possession of the grandstand and property, which caused the game to be postponed. Due to this, the town of Clinton had an independent club and sought admission into the Iowa League. They had tried to buy the Boone team in June, but the purchase fell through. However, by July Boone was forced to sell and Clinton was able to raise $1000 to buy the team. All Boone players stayed under contact and Clinton would take Boone’s place in the standings. Originally Clinton had offered $250 for Boone’s franchise, which President Peckham “laughed” at and said was “foolishness”.

The transfer of Boone to Clinton was surrounded by more rumors of the future of the composition of the Iowa League. Burlington was rumored to move to the Three I league for the 1907 season to take over for the Decatur franchise. Muscatine was named as a replacement. That rumor was proved false after Muscatine was given an invitation to the Three I. Another “scheme” was noted in the Davenport Times that said that Davenport would leave the Three I to create a new Iowa League with franchises in Davenport, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Ottumwa, Clinton, Keokuk, Burlington, and Quincy, IL. The paper laughed off this suggestion and ultimately it did not come to fruition.

While no crazy realignment happened within the league, the constant rumors and transfer of the Boone franchise once again highlighted the tenuous viability of the Iowa League and of small town minor league baseball.

Sources:

Sioux City Journal, Davenport Times, Marshalltown Times, Cedar Rapids Gazette, Quad Cities Times,Waterloo Courier

This article is copyright Mike Comfort and used with his permission. You can read more at his Substack by clicking HERE.

Mike Comfort is an Oskaloosa native as well as a baseball and history buff. He resides in Oskaloosa and is an educator and coach.