NO. 1 WARRIORS CAPTURED THIRD STRAIGHT WIU INTERCOLLEGIATE

April 04, 2026

Silvis, IL – The No. 1 nationally ranked Indian Hills Men’s Golf team cruised to its fourth team title of the year after a dominant performance at the Western Illinois Intercollegiate. The Warriors posted a 12-under, 840 to finish atop the seven-team field.

The win for the Warriors is the third consecutive Western Illinois Intercollegiate title for the program. Competing at TPC Deere Run in each of the last three years, the 2026 mark of 840 is the team’s best showing at the event. Indian Hills fired round scores of 285-286-269-840 (-12) to finish atop the leaderboard.

As a program, five individuals placed inside the top-10 in the event, including three who posted final rounds in the 60’s. The Warriors’ final round team score of 269 is the lowest over the last five seasons for the program.

Indian Hills was led by freshman Miles Bollinger (Eagan, MN/Cretin-Derham Hall) who collected his first collegiate victory after finishing with a 6-under, 207. After an opening round 72, Bollinger fired back-to-back sub-70 rounds of 68 and 67 to earn the top spot on the podium.

Bollinger was joined by sophomore Charlie Preston (Hampshire, United Kingdom/The Sixth Form College Farnborough) who battled back on the final day to climb the leaderboard and finish in a tie for third place. After opening round scores of 71 and 74, Preston fired a final round 66, his second-lowest round of his Indian Hills career to finish 2-under.

Fellow sophomore Roman Roth (Wayland, IA/Washington) continued an impressive stretch of play to join Preston in a tie for third overall. Roth’s opening round 69 led the sophomore to his first-career top-five individual finish. Roth has now posted three rounds below par over the team’s last two events.

Freshman Freddie Surgey (Weybridge, England/Cobham Free School) placed sixth overall to aid the Warriors’ impressive all-around performance. Surgey joined Preston with a final round 66 to help Indian Hills surge past the field.

Sophomore Nathan Pouchoulon (Aix-en-Provence, France/Lycée Georges Duby) collected his fifth top-10 finish of the year, placing ninth overall with a 4-over, 217 for the Warriors.

Surgey led the entire 49-player field with 16 birdies while Bollinger tallied 13 and 11 for Preston.

The four regular season tournament wins for the program are the most since the Warriors tallied four during the 2022-23 season.

Indian Hills will now wrap up regular season play at the Wright State Invitational in Springboro, OH at the Heatherwoode Golf Club April 12-13.