Relentless Dutch offense grabs baseball road win

STORM LAKE – For the fifth time in the last seven games, the Central College baseball team had double digit hits in an 8-5 win over Buena Vista University Tuesday night.

The Dutch (10-11, 5-2 American Rivers Conference) piled up 16 while scoring seven or more runs for the sixth time in seven league games.

Center fielder Jaden Kramer (senior, Cedar Falls) came up clutch with RBI hits in the eighth and ninth innings. His RBI triple in the eighth ended with him scoring a little league home run with the help of a Beaver error. He added an RBI single in the ninth that pushed the Dutch lead back to two.

Kramer, Max Steinlage (senior, Cedar Falls) and shortstop Garrett Guenther (senior, Grayslake, Ill., Central HS) each had three hits. Steinlage also drove in pair of a runs. Catcher Dom DeLaPaz (fifth year, Davenport, West HS) had his ninth home run of the season and drove in three runs.

Steinlage was the winning pitcher, needing just 88 pitches to get through six innings. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk. Mark Kenney (senior, Fennimore, Wis.) made his first relief appearance since 2023, striking out two of the three batters he faced on 12 total pitches in the seventh.

Turner Williams (junior, Newton) earned his second save despite allowing an earned run for the first time in 13 innings. In two innings, he yielded two earned runs on three hits and struck out one.

The Dutch host Coe College in a three-game series this weekend, set to start with a single game on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.