U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra officially launches 2026 gubernatorial campaign

by Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch

October 28, 2025

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra formally announced his campaign for governor Tuesday, saying he aims to “take Iowa to new heights” by working with President Donald Trump and keeping the governor’s seat Republican in 2026.

Feenstra had filed the paperwork to run for governor with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board in May, and shortly after had announced an “exploratory” committee to run for governor. While Feenstra had appeared at several Republican events and talked about his vision for Iowa’s future, he did not formally launch his campaign until Tuesday.

In a statement, Feenstra said he wants to “take a workhorse mentality to Des Moines.”

“In Congress, I worked with President Trump to deliver the largest tax cut in U.S. history, keep men out of women’s sports and bathrooms, and stop China from buying Iowa farmland, and as Governor, I will work with President Trump to advance the America First agenda in Iowa,” Feenstra said. “Together, with the support of Iowans across our great state, we will defend our conservative values and take Iowa to new heights.”

Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, has served as representative for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in Congress since 2020, when he defeated former U.S. Rep. Steve King in the Republican primary. Before his time in Washington, D.C., Feenstra had served as a state senator beginning in 2009 until he went to the U.S. House, and as Sioux County treasurer from 2006 to 2008.

The representative’s gubernatorial campaign comes in the wake of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to not seek reelection in 2026. Her exit from the race means Iowa will have an open gubernatorial race — and a competitive Republican primary — for the first time in many years. Alongside Feenstra, Adam Steen, former director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services; Rep. Eddie Andrews, R-Johnston, and former state Rep. Brad Sherman have launched campaigns to become the Republican candidate for governor in 2026. State Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, launched an exploratory committee for the governor’s race in April, but has not formally entered the race.

Among Democrats, Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is considered the frontrunner to become the gubernatorial Democratic nominee.

In a video launching Feenstra’s campaign, a narrator compares Feenstra to Sand, saying the Republican “will always stand tall,” while Sand “will say anything to climb the political ladder.” Sand has worked to appeal to Iowa voters as a moderate candidate during campaign events, saying he believes partisan politics have gone too far.

But Republicans have repeatedly argued Sand is more liberal than he portrays himself to be — a point stated again in Feenstra’s announcement video. The video claims Sand supported “anti-police radicals, higher taxes, weak borders, men in girls’ bathrooms, sex changes for minors, and misallocated millions of tax dollars.”

“Now he’s hiding his record,” the narrator states. “Liberal liar Rob Sand only sinks low, but Randy Feenstra always stands tall for Iowa.”

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart criticized Feenstra for launching his gubernatorial campaign amid the ongoing government shutdown, saying the timing shows he is “the definition of an insider politician.”

“After failing Iowa families in office for nearly 20 years – first for 12 years in the Iowa state Senate, and for the last five years in Congress, Randy wants to bring the D.C. swamp to Des Moines,” Hart said in a statement. “Iowans are ready for change – not more of the same status quo that Randy Feenstra and this slate of Republican candidates would maintain, which has landed Iowa 49th in the country for economic growth, 48th for personal income growth, plummeting in public education, and number one for cancer growth. Iowans want a leader who will put them first, not special interests, political parties, or the millionaires and billionaires that any of the Republican candidates for governor would prioritize.”

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com.