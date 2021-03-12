U.S. House Committee Moves Forward with Review of IA-02 Race

At least 22 Iowans’ legally-cast votes have yet to be counted; this decision moves one step closer to counting those ballots

WHEATLAND, IOWA — Yesterday, the U.S. House Committee on Administration cited their constitutional responsibility in deciding to move forward with a review of the historically close election results in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. With clear evidence suggesting that at least 22 votes were legally cast and wrongfully not counted, the committee voted to proceed with a review of the contest on its merits. When counted, those 22 votes will put Hart ahead by 9 votes.

Here’s what they’re saying about the Committee’s actions on the IA-02 contest:

The Washington Post: House panel takes step toward reviewing results in contested Iowa race

By Felicia Sonmez, March 10, 2021

A key House committee took its first step Wednesday toward reviewing the results of November’s election in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District…

…the Committee on House Administration voted to postpone a decision on Rep. Miller-Meeks’s motion to dismiss Hart’s petition until it has had a chance to examine the details of the case.

“Today none of us can say with confidence who won this election,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the panel’s chair, said during the meeting, adding, “Our answer must be grounded in hard evidence, not bald assumptions.”

In a filing to the House in December, Marc Elias, an attorney for Hart, said state and county election officials in Iowa “made two sets of errors that marred the certified vote total.”