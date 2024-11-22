Twelve Still Ranked in Heart, 10 Nationally

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s wrestling team dropped one spot as a team, but is still considered a major contender as the NAIA released its second set of polls this week.

As a squad, William Penn slipped one spot to sixth in the NAIA with 120 points. Grand View and Life (Ga.) are now tied for first with 212 points, while Providence (Mont.) (161), Cumberlands (Ky.) (157), and Indiana Tech (132) conclude the top five.

The trio of 117-pounder Zao Estrada (Fr., Bluffton, S.C., Sociology), 124-pounder Joanna Vanderwood (Sr., Graham, Wash., Nursing), and 131-pounder Devin Patton (Jr., Plano, Texas, Business Management) guide the Statesmen as each individual is third in their respective weight classes.

Kendall Bostelman (Jr., Napoleon, Ohio, Exercise Science) is right behind in fourth at 138 pounds, while Isabelle Hawley (Jr., Winchester, Calif., Sociology) sits in sixth at 145 pounds.

Lily Zapata (Fr., Lewisville, Texas, Sociology) leads the rest of the nationally-ranked crew in 12th at 103, while Espie Almazan (Fr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Political Science) is 14th and the duo of 145-pounder Naida Abdijanovic (Jr., St. Louis, Mo., Biology) and 180-pounder Grace Gray (Jr., Ankeny, Iowa, New Media) are both 18th.

Grecia Martinez (So., Horizon City, Texas, Industrial Engineering) is currently rated 19th at 131 pounds.

William Penn remains third in the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 173 points; GVU is first with 219 points.

Patton and Bostelman are guiding the navy and gold in the league as both wrestlers are first. Estrada, Vanderwood, and Hawley are right behind them in the runner-up positions at their weight classes.

Almazan is third, while the trio of Zapata, Abdijanovic, and Gray are all fourth. Martinez sits in sixth, while 103-pounder Teya Garner (So., San Antonio, Texas, Biology) and 124-pounder Catherine Steinkamp (Sr., Quincy, Ill., Exercise Science) wrap up the list in eighth.