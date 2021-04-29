Trivia And Tunes Fundraiser Helps Others Enjoy The YMCA

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County YMCA held their annual fundraiser over the weekend and it was themed around 1990’s Trivia and Tunes.

Matt Larson, CEO of the Mahaska County YMCA, spoke with Oskaloosa News about the evening and why such an event is important for the community and helping others take advantage of the opportunities provided by the organization.

Larson also touched on the upcoming Healthy Kids Day on May 15th at Statesmen Community Stadium.

The event will feature a 5k starting at 9 am, with a fun walk beginning at 9:30, while kids track events start at 10 am.

Visit the YMCA website HERE for more information.