Treasurer Smith Celebrates College Savings Month with Statewide ISave 529 Contest

DES MOINES – State Treasurer Roby Smith is celebrating College Savings Month this September with a statewide giveaway! Five Iowa students will each win a $1,000 contribution to an ISave 529 account, and each winner will choose a K-12 school to receive an additional $1,000 donation.

“Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, guardian, the fun aunt or the cool neighbor – anyone can register a child to try and jump-start saving for their future educational expenses,” said Treasurer Smith. “Iowans from Larchwood to Keokuk and everywhere in-between should visit Iowa529Contest.com throughout the month of September and register a child in their life. The winners won’t just make a difference in that child’s life, but will also help out a school of their choice in the process.”

Iowans can register to win a $1,000 ISave 529 contribution and $1,000 to a K-12 school now through September 30 at Iowa529Contest.com. It takes about 60 seconds to register and give a child in your life the gift of education.

More About ISave 529:

ISave 529 is Iowa’s direct-sold 529 plan administered by State Treasurer Roby Smith. With the plan people can save for future educational expenses for themselves, children, grandchildren or more and Iowa taxpayers can deduct up to $5,800 in contributions per beneficiary account from their state income taxes in 2025. An ISave 529 account can be opened with as little as $25, and anyone – parents, grandparents, even friends – can contribute. The plan offers a variety of investment options and is easy to manage online at ISave529.com or through the READYSAVE 529 app.

