Tournament To Honor Barnhart And Provide Funds For Oskaloosa PD

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The community was saddened to hear of Oskaloosa Police Officer Ian Barnhart’s passing last year.

His death helped others to understand better the stresses that police officers face. It also allowed those closest to him and the community at large to reach out for help.

In the spirit of continuing the legacy of Ian Barnhart, his aunt Julie Sarver and step-mother Bobby Barnhart have teamed up to host a memorial tournament in Ian’s name.

The proceeds from the tournament and dinner will benefit the Oskaloosa Police Department, helping them acquire items outside of the regular budget.

The tournament is planned for September 10th at Edmundson Golf Course.

Start time is scheduled for noon, with dinner served at 6 pm. There will also be a silent auction with many items to bid on.

Many sponsorship opportunities are yet available, from hole and team, silent auction, or as simple as getting a team and joining in the fun.

Ian’s step-mother said he always wanted to be a police officer, “and he loved this community. He loved his job.”

The pair also explained that Ian was a big supporter of other first responders, and they would like to expand the fundraiser in the future to help others like dispatchers, EMTs, and fire.

If you want to learn more or sign-up, you can visit www.barnhart-memorial.com.

For questions or information about hole sponsorship or donations for the silent auction, please email barnhart.memorial@gmail.com.