Tough Night For The Indians Baseball Team

by Bill Almond

It was a tough day on Wednesday for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity, who lost 13-0 to Newton Cardinals Varsity

A single by Kamden Criss in the fifth inning was a positive for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Turner Williams got the start for Newton Cardinals Varsity. The lefthander lasted six innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out nine and walking zero.

Logan Hoskinson led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The bulldog lasted four innings, allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out two and walking zero. Jarrett Czerwinski and Garrett Roethler entered the game as relief, throwing one inning and one inning respectively.

Criss went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity in hits.

Newton Cardinals Varsity scattered 16 hits in the game. Drew Thompson, Brody Bauer, Williams, Kacey Sommars, and Eli Stewart all managed multiple hits for Newton Cardinals Varsity.

In the second game:

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 13-4 loss to Newton Cardinals Varsity on Thursday. Newton Cardinals Varsity scored on a single by Sommars in the first inning and a single by Grimm in the second inning.

The Oskaloosa Indians Varsity struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Newton Cardinals Varsity, giving up 13 runs.

Newton Cardinals Varsity fired up the offense in the first inning, when Sommars singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.

Newton Cardinals Varsity scored five runs in the sixth inning. The offensive firepower by Newton Cardinals Varsity was led by Stewart, Sommars, Thompson, and Vanderlaan, who all drove in runs.

Vanderlaan got the start for Newton Cardinals Varsity. The bulldog lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out five.

Alex Christ toed the rubber for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The righthander lasted one inning, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out one and walking one. Garrett Roethler, Cael Butler, and Kamden Criss each contributed in relief for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity socked one home run on the day. Wyatt Grubb had a homer in the second inning.

Charlie North went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity in hits.

Newton Cardinals Varsity tallied ten hits. Sommars, Williams, and Grimm all had multiple hits for Newton Cardinals Varsity.