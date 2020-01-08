Tickets Available for Mahaska Hospice Auxiliary’s “Share the Love” Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8

MAHASKA COUNTY – Tickets are now on sale for “Share the Love – An Evening for Hospice” set for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Penn Central Mall. Now in its third year, proceeds from this highly successful fundraiser benefits the Hospice Charity Care Program at Mahaska Health. Tickets for the event are $50 each or $500 for a table of eight.

Mahaska Hospice Auxiliary President and Share the Love Co-Chair Amber Coffey explains that no one is turned away from Mahaska Health Hospice due to an inability to pay for services. “The Hospice Charity Care program is such a vital funding source for many of our patients and their families,” Coffey explained.

“Thanks to the generous support from the community for last year’s Share the Love fundraiser, we are able to make a sizable donation to help support this vital community resource. It is through the support of philanthropic community businesses and individuals that we are able to continue making a positive impact.”

Mahaska Health Hospice Coordinator Kim Stek explained that there are three different levels of care at the Serenity House, and each level is paid at a different per diem by Medicare or private insurance. The per diem is to cover all discipline visits, including nurses, social workers, aides, chaplains, volunteers and any other therapy deemed necessary by the interdisciplinary group (IDG) team.

Stek said that last year, the Serenity House provided $99,150 in support for patients and families. “The donation from the Mahaska Hospice Auxiliary is a tremendous support to our hospice program,” Stek stressed. “The work the auxiliary provides to support us, our patients and their families, truly makes a positive difference in the services and personal touches that we provide.” Stated Andrea Hagist, Mahaska Health CNO.

“Philanthropy and support from the community for the Serenity House, as well as other hospital programs and services, is more important than ever. The dedication we receive from the Hospice Auxiliary, as well as the community through memorial tributes, bequests, gifts of real estate, cash donations and through support of fundraisers, is vital to our healthcare mission,” explained Mahaska Health CEO Kevin DeRonde. “Every gift enhances our efforts to continue providing expert and loving care at every stage of life.”

“Mahaska Health Board of Trustees, Hospice Auxiliary Board, Mahaska Health leadership and our Serenity House caregivers are committed to providing the best experience possible for our loved ones. We are grateful for the Mahaska Hospice Auxiliary’s efforts in mobilizing resources and people who are eager to help their neighbors.” Shared DeRonde.

Share the Love Co-Chair Amanda Doud said that all supporters of hospice are invited to attend this fun evening to benefit a great cause. “The evening will feature a delicious dinner catered by Thelma’s Cater 2 you,” Doud said. “Back by popular demand, the entertainment will be Felix and Fingers, the Dueling Pianos from the first Share the Love fundraiser.”

Additionally, diamond earrings, valued at $1,100, are part of a special raffle sponsored by Gardner-Collier Jewelry, located in Penn Central Mall. Tickets for your chance to win the earrings, which feature six round brilliant diamonds, can be purchased at Garner-Collier Jewelry or from any Hospice Auxiliary Board Member. The winner will be drawn at the event, and you need not be present to win.

Doud said the committee is wrapping up collecting silent auction and raffle items and are very pleased and grateful for the generosity of businesses and individuals throughout the region. “It’s not too late if you or your business wants to sponsor this event at any giving level or if you are interested in donating an item, valued at $25 or more, to our silent auction,” Doud stressed.

A few of the Silent Auction items include: passes to Blank Park Zoo; passes to Old School Pinball and Arcade; Eyelash Lift Package from Certified and Licensed Cosmetologist Kristin Colter; tickets to FunnyBones Comedy Club in Des Moines; a Yeti Cooler and gift items from Hawkeye Real Estate; tailgate canopies and gift baskets for Iowa, Iowa State and Oskaloosa High School, donated by Mahaska Drug; Hawkeye vs. Penn State basketball tickets (row 3 at center court) and parking pass, donated by MidWestOne Bank; ski or snowboard package for four, donated by Seven Oaks in Boone; flower pot to be filled with spring flowers, donated by Stams Garden Center and Nursery; two tickets to “My Fair Lady” at the Civic Center, donated by Doug and Jennifer Corht; overnight stay and food vouchers, donated by Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel; a beautiful quilt curio cabinet, donated by Martin Woodworks, and much more.

Share the Love “Kiss Me” and “Cupid” Sponsors ($1,000 and $750) to-date include: B & B Bedding, Clow Valve, Edward Jones, Gardner-Collier Jewelry, Langkamp Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Lappin Tire, MCG, Mahaska Health, MidWestOne Bank, Musco Sports Lighting, Penn Central Mall, Radcliff & Blake Insurance Professionals and Patty Elscott.

“Love Me” and “Be Mine” Sponsors($500 and $250) to-date include: Ajinomoto, Benn Shinn Trucking, C.L. Barnhouse Company, Century Homes of Oskaloosa, DeVries Cabinets and Counter Tops, Dave and Barb DeJong, Garden and Associates, Hunt & Associates, Hy-Vee Food Store, Klyn’s Tire Service, Lacey United Methodist Church, Leighton State Bank, Lifetime Dental Solutions, Mahaska, Mahaska Drug, McCoy, Faulkner & Broerman, No Coast Beer Company, Oskaloosa Chiropractic Clinic, Pro-Line Company, State Farm Insurance – Wyndell Campbell, Town Crier, Town Square Dental Care, and Vermeer Corporation.

For more information on sponsorships, purchasing tickets to the event or donating to the silent auction, please contact Amber Coffey at 641-660-3216 or Mahaska Health Foundation Director Cathy Stahl at 641-676-7146.