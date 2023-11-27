Three Earn NAIA Scholar-Athlete Awards

Oskaloosa–Three members of the William Penn men’s soccer team were honored for their excellence in the classroom as they were named 2023 NAIA Scholar-Athletes Friday.

Timo Fankhauser (So., Bern, Switzerland, New Media) leads the group with a 3.90 Grade Point Average, while Conor Keylock (Jr., Johannesburg, South Africa) has a 3.67 GPA and Alessandro Bedei (Jr., Cesena, Italy, Business Management) has a 3.58 GPA.

A total of 1,032 men’s soccer athletes from within the NAIA were awarded the laurel.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, have attended the nominating institution for one full year prior to nomination, and must appear on the sport’s eligibility paperwork.

