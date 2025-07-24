Three Candidates Field Questions, Share Vision at Oskaloosa Council Forum

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The three candidates vying for Oskaloosa’s vacant At-Large City Council seat—Nick Ryan, Andy Holmberg, and Manny Garcia—gathered at Bridget’s Public House on Tuesday evening, offering residents a chance to ask questions and hear directly from those hoping to help guide the city’s future.

The event, billed informally as “Speed Dating for a Councilman,” giving attendees the opportunity to engage each candidate in timed, small-group discussions before opening the floor to general questions.

Key issues raised during the forum included development, the controversial South Central Regional Airport project, business influence in local government, and how candidates would maintain independence once seated on the council.

Airport Agreement Remains a Flashpoint

The 28E agreement with Pella over the proposed South Central Regional Airport drew strong reactions. Ryan reiterated his long-standing opposition: “I will make sure that that issue, withdrawing from the South Central Regional Airport 28E agreement, is on the agenda every single city council meeting, and I will vote to withdraw every time.”

Holmberg called the project “a done deal” and added, “It’s in the past. Course decided. Property owners said they don’t want to sell. It’s dead.”

Garcia was more reserved, saying, “I don’t have enough information to have an opinion,” though he acknowledged the public’s concern.

Development and Housing

Questions from residents touched on housing and transparency in local development deals. Ryan emphasized the need for principle-based decision making and conflict-free development. “We need to eliminate conflicts of interest,” he said, referring to past disputes involving school property transfers.

Garcia highlighted the importance of partnerships done right: “We have to leverage our business partners to the betterment of our community, but not at the exception of our citizens.”

Holmberg stressed cooperation over confrontation, saying, “We need to be seeking areas of cooperation and seeking areas where we can find agreement more so than finding disagreement.”

Business Influence and Public Trust

A recurring theme was concern over corporate influence, particularly regarding Musco Lighting. Ryan addressed the issue directly: “Musco is an important part of our community… some of the things they have done have been detrimental to our growth… it is going to take people on our city council with the courage to confront that problem and rebalance that relationship.”

Holmberg and Garcia both pointed to the need for constructive partnerships with business leaders while ensuring accountability and transparency.

Independent Voices or “Yes Men”?

All three candidates said they would remain independent in their decisions. Garcia emphasized community input, saying, “One of my goals, if elected, is to be available and approachable.” Holmberg referenced his career built on independent thinking and integrity. Ryan, in a pointed response, stated, “I’m absolutely going to be a yes man—I’ll be a yes man to the voters of this city.”

Restoring Trust in Local Government

The candidates were asked how they would rebuild public trust in a council some residents say has grown disconnected. Ryan pointed to his long history of civic engagement, including fighting to preserve the right of citizens to petition local government. Holmberg cited his personal integrity and sense of accountability to his faith and family. Garcia called integrity “Integrity is one of the most important resources, and I wouldn’t consider a role like this, knowing that there was a possibility of that being undermined.”

County Relations

The candidates also addressed how the city might improve relations with Mahaska County and rural residents. Ryan called for an apology over how landowners were treated during the airport controversy and emphasized mending fences with rural voters. Holmberg and Garcia both stressed open communication and cooperation.

Looking Ahead

The special election will be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The winner will fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Charlie Comfort. All registered voters in Oskaloosa are eligible to vote in the At-Large race.

For more information on voting locations and hours, residents are encouraged to contact the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office.