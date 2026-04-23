Thomas Hired to Lead New Women’s Flag Football Program

Oskaloosa–William Penn University Athletics Director Grant Farris is proud to announce the hiring of Lamaar Thomas as the new Head Women’s Flag Football Coach.

Thomas has been chosen to head the new program which will first play its inaugural season in spring 2027. He comes to WPU after high-level success as a player and coach in both flag football and American football.

“We are proud to name Lamaar Thomas as our head coach for women’s flag football,” Farris said. “Lamaar’s leadership, character, and passion for advancing opportunities in women’s athletics stood out throughout the process. He has a clear vision for building a competitive program and creating a culture our student-athletes will thrive in.”

Thomas spent eight years coaching flag football at the national level, leading Level Up and Lady Playmakers. Within the UFFL, USFTL, and USA Flag leagues, his squads captured five national championships.

Thomas also has four years of assistant coaching experience at The Catholic University of America, an NCAA Division III institution. While at Catholic, he was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, and guided numerous wide receivers to all-conference laurels.

A collegiate football player at Ohio State University and the University of New Mexico, he also competed for the track and field squads at both schools.

Thomas parlayed his collegiate achievements into one season (2013) in the NFL, first signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, and later inking with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He then transitioned into the flag football world, winning five national championships as a player. He competed for BGB Family, Pound for Pound, and All Stars United.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to build the women’s flag football program at William Penn,” Thomas said. “I appreciate Grant Farris and the administration for trusting me with this opportunity. I am excited to build something new and establish a culture built on attitude, effort, and accountability. I am ready to get to work and set the tone.”

Thomas graduated from New Mexico with a degree in Communications.

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