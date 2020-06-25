The Squirrel Whisperer Lives in Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Dick Schwab sits quietly in his power chair while he feeds the squirrels near Oskaloosa’s bandstand on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s an expensive habit,” says Dick, of the habit he enjoys.

Schwab enjoys feeding the squirrels in central park of Oskaloosa when he’s able to. During the winter months, ice and snow may block his way to the downtown.

He’s been feeding the squirrels for over a year and a half now. They head his way when they hear his power chair arrive in the area, and each squirrel usually eats seven or eight pieces before they fill up.