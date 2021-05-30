The Public Joins In The Search For Missing Montezuma Child

Xavior Harrelson

Xavior Harrelson

Montezuma, Iowa – Concerned citizens, off-duty first responders, and more gathered Sunday at 9 am in the north parking lot of the Montezuma High School.

They set out in search of missing 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday, May 27th, possibly wearing blue pajama bottoms and a red T-shirt with black tennis shoes.

Saturday’s efforts to locate Harrelson were conducted by law enforcement and other first responders who were observed checking the waters of Diamond Lake, a county park just north of Montezuma.

Residents were also encouraged to check any of their buildings in and around Montezuma, and residents reported searchers going door-to-door as well.

Anyone with information related to Xavior’s disappearance, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

Posted by on May 30 2021. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

           

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News