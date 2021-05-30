The Public Joins In The Search For Missing Montezuma Child

Montezuma, Iowa – Concerned citizens, off-duty first responders, and more gathered Sunday at 9 am in the north parking lot of the Montezuma High School.

They set out in search of missing 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday, May 27th, possibly wearing blue pajama bottoms and a red T-shirt with black tennis shoes.

Saturday’s efforts to locate Harrelson were conducted by law enforcement and other first responders who were observed checking the waters of Diamond Lake, a county park just north of Montezuma.

Residents were also encouraged to check any of their buildings in and around Montezuma, and residents reported searchers going door-to-door as well.

Anyone with information related to Xavior’s disappearance, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.