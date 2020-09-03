The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents Music On the Green

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents Music On the Green on Sunday, September 13 at 5:30 pm. on the Marge Dodd Stage at Indian Hills Community College. This is a family-friendly free concert, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a picnic basket to the beautiful Indian Hills campus. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

This year’s Music On the Green performance features No Strings Attached, the big band of the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra. Saxophonist and Associate Director David Sharp will be directing this 16-piece ensemble performing classic big band swing, Latin tunes, popular songs, and contemporary jazz works. No Strings Attached is comprised of some of the most outstanding jazz artists from throughout the Midwest.

The concert is sponsored in part by Linda Montgomery and Mary Beth Hammer.