The Dickey Dispatch – February 7th, 2025

by Senator Adrian Dickey

Happy Friday Senate District 44!

Week four gaveled in with some sadness as the senate chamber took a moment of silence for Representative Martin Graber from Lee County. Martin was a friend and good colleague of mine, and my heart goes out to his family along with the many people who knew and loved him. I had many opportunities to work with him over the past few years and he was a man who cared about Iowa and his fellow citizens deeply. The state was blessed to have been represented by Martin and it was an honor to serve alongside him.

A Fairfield leadership group stopped by the Capitol on Tuesday and then another leadership group from Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday. They had the chance to tour the Capitol and then we discussed the process of the Iowa legislature and how ideas become laws. Local businesses are the backbone of Iowa and as a local business owner myself, I know how important it is to have your elected officials aware of how votes may affect your businesses. I greatly enjoy the opportunity to meet with constituents and encourage anyone who is interested in coming to the Capitol to let me know when you are there and hopefully I can step out to visit.

Wednesday, sheriffs and police officers from all over the state came to the Capitol. I had the pleasure of talking to Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee and Jefferson County Sheriff Bart Richmond. I have so much respect for those working to protect Iowans, and visiting with these two is always a treat.

In other GREAT news the massive government reorganization bill passed by the Iowa legislature in 2023 helped lower Iowa’s taxes. A report released this week by Common Sense Institute says that the government reorganization policy helped us accelerate the income tax cuts Republicans had passed and helped Iowa continue down a path of growth and success. This comes after the Governor announced in her Condition of the State speech this year that it had already saved Iowa taxpayers $217 million over 18 months! I am extremely proud of this legislation and the fact that Iowans are seeing more money in their pockets.

Throughout the coming weeks we will continue to work hard, and I will continue to meet with constituents who come to learn about our beautiful Capitol and come to have their voices heard! Have a great weekend!