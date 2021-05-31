Teachers honored at NM

Fifteen teachers and staff were recognized at North Mahaska on Thursday, May 27. Honorees included on retiree, Judy Caves. Also honored were those staff members who had reached employment milestones.

Caves is retiring from the elementary school after 14 years in the district. She most recently taught third grade.

Four others were honored as they have or are leaving the district. Angie Smith, who worked in the high school office for 26 years, left after last year but was honored this year. Mike Huffman, who coached in the district is leaving after 21 years. He coached junior varsity and assistant high school basketball.

Jamie Nelson, a second grade teacher for the past 12 years, has taken a position in the education department at William Penn. Talented and gifted teacher Shawna Goemaat is leaving after seven years for a position at Oskaloosa Christian School.

“These talented people have 80 years of service to the district,” said superintendent and elementary principal Angela Livezey.

Ten other staff members reached various milestones in their service to the district. First grade teacher Renee Ferguson was honored for 35 years of service. High school English and National Honor Society advisor Kate Hite and superintendent secretary Donna Spoelstra were recognized for 15 years at NM.

Honored for 10 years were, junior high special ed teacher Bonnie Dawley; Industrial arts and activity director Ryan Groom; fifth grade teacher Jess Jones; school nurse Julie Knoot; and Karina Vander Weerdt, who is leaving the district to teach family consumer science at Pella.

Five-year honorees included elementary special education teacher McKenzie Vanden Berg and elementary paraeducator Rachel Yang.

Honorees were presented with certificates and various gifts by Livezey, high school secretary Cindy DeGoey and business manager Sarah McGriff.