TAYLORVILLE: AN OFFICIAL LIVE TRIBUTE

SATURDAY, JULY 25, AT BRIDGE VIEW CENTER IN OTTUMWA, IOWA

OTTUMWA, Iowa (Wednesday, March 25, 2026) – Attention Swiftie Nation! Get ready to be immersed into the world of Taylor Swift like never before. Bridge View Center is pleased to welcome Taylorville: An Unofficial Live Tribute, live in concert, Saturday, July 25, 7 p.m., in Ottumwa, Iowa. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27, 10 a.m. Tickets start at $19.89. Venue-Pre-Sale for Bridge View Center email subscribers is Thursday, March 26, 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. Tickets are available online at bridgeviewcenter.com, through Ticketmaster’s mobile app or in person at Bridge View Center ticket office (Monday- Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 pm.).

Taylorville is a night filled with chart-topping hits and cherished deep cuts. This dynamic tribute band takes concert goers on a journey through Swift’s iconic career. Taylorville takes audiences on a journey through every Swift era—from her debut to “The Life of a Showgirl”—complete with era-accurate costume changes, cinematic video-wall visuals and a powerhouse live band. Larger productions feature dancers, confetti and CO₂ cannons, bubble haze, cold sparks and even pyro, delivering an immersive, high-energy pop concert experience that celebrates Swift’s music with precision, passion and joy. Don’t miss this extraordinary homage to a pop sensation!

TAYLORVILLE: AN UNOFFICIAL LIVE TRIBUTE

SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2026 | 6 P.M. DOORS | 7 P.M. CONCERT

BRIDGE VIEW CENTER | 102 CHURCH STREET, OTTUMWA, IOWA 52501

Tickets are $19.89. A special “Me+3” ticket officer available online. Buy early – ticket prices increase day-of-show to $26. Tickets on sale Friday, March 27, 10 a.m. Venue-Pre-Sale for Bridge View Center email subscribers is Thursday, March 26, 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. Tickets are available online at bridgeviewcenter.com, through Ticketmaster’s mobile app or in person at Bridge View Center ticket office (Monday- Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 pm.). Event link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06006474F3F0AFBC

Additional Taylorville Information

Taylorville is fan-sponsored and not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities. All trademarks and copyrighted material pertaining to Taylor Swift’s music, name, likeness, and related intellectual properties are the property of their respective owners. This tribute artist is independent and intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. We aim to honor and extend appreciation for Taylor Swift’s music, ensuring that our performances and representations respect her artistry and copyright.

About Bridge View Center

The Bridge View Center, opened in 2007, is nestled on the banks of the Des Moines River and is the crown jewel for the City of Ottumwa. This 92,000 square foot complex features an Expo Hall, adjoining conference/meeting space, a state-of the art Theater and a Grand Lobby that welcomes you in! It is the premier destination in SE Iowa for concerts, theatrical events and conventions.