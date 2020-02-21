Task Force Sweep Nets Two Individuals

An Oskaloosa Police Department Press Release

On February 18, 2020, members of the MINE (Mid Iowa Narcotics Enforcement) Task Force were investigating open cases in and around Oskaloosa. During this time, two people were taken into custody.

Jesse Leon Samuel Walt, 36, of Des Moines, was arrested on active felony warrants for violation of probation and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medications.

Max Lee Arthur Baxter, 31, of University Park, was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole, as well as possession of methamphetamine and possession of firearm charges.

Members of the MINE Task Force were assisted in this investigation by members of the Oskaloosa Police Department and Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.