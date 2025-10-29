Tasha Janssen – Oskaloosa School Board Candidate 2025

Please share a little about your family and how long you have lived in the Oskaloosa community.

My husband and I have lived in Oskaloosa for approximately eight years, but since my entire extended family lives here, I’ve always felt like I was raised in this community. Oskaloosa has truly always felt like home. We have four young children, our oldest is a first grader at Oskaloosa Elementary, and we have three toddlers, who are growing up experiencing all that this wonderful community has to offer.

What is your educational background, and how has it prepared you for serving on the school board?

I hold both a Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Business Administration. My educational background, combined with my career experience, has prepared me well for serving on the school board. Through my training and professional roles, I have learned to navigate tough situations and have difficult conversations with professionalism and clarity. I have developed the ability to lead strategically while balancing fiscal responsibility with the needs of an organization.

Most importantly, my education and career have taught me to think independently and make decisions that may go against the flow when it is in the best interest of those I serve. I bring a perspective that values both people and results, ensuring that decisions are thoughtful, practical, and impactful. I believe these skills; strategic leadership, direct communication, independent thinking, and balancing competing priorities will allow me to effectively advocate for students, support staff, and make decisions that strengthen our schools and benefit the entire Oskaloosa community.

What professional or work experiences do you bring that would help you make informed decisions for the district?

I bring extensive professional experience serving on a number of committees and boards, all focused on regulations, compliance with government standards and policy, fiscal responsibility, change management, and strategic leadership. I have managed extraordinarily large groups and made high-level decisions that impact many stakeholders, and I am a professional at leading teams through change management while mentoring others to become successful leaders. Through these roles, I have developed skills to coach leaders through difficult conversations, lead direct discussions, and make decisions that prioritize the best interests of the larger group.

I am also experienced in driving data-informed outcomes, ensuring that decisions are guided by evidence and measurable results. Most importantly, I have developed expertise in using enhanced communication and strategy to influence change, coach teams through transitions, and deliver results by empowering others rather than executing tasks myself.

These experiences have honed my ability to balance competing priorities, lead strategically, and advocate for stakeholders while keeping organizational goals at the forefront. I believe these skills will allow me to make informed, thoughtful decisions for the district, supporting students, staff, and the community in a way that promotes long-term success and growth.

Have you been involved in volunteer, civic, or community service roles that you feel when strengthen your ability to serve?

I have been actively involved in a variety of volunteer, civic, and community service roles that have strengthened my ability to serve. At the state level, I served on a board promoting education and policy change for post-acute care medical providers. I have also aided in writing policy to ensure adequate education for healthcare professionals. I currently serve on several value-based care organizations and committees and regularly engage in speaking events at a state and national level focused on leadership, education, and the importance of culture and engagement in the workplace.

In addition, I have experienced directly supporting student learning and mentorship. I have served as an elementary tocollege-level tutor, aided high school education programs, and volunteered with faith-based mentorship programs for children and teens. I have also led high school and college-level Bible study groups, written and published Christian fiction novels for teenagers, and volunteered in elementary school classrooms.

For over five years, I have served as a volunteer community photographer for our local schools and district events. These experiences have given me insight into education, youth development, leadership, and community engagement, all of which I will bring to serving effectively on the school board.

What personal values or principles guide you when making decisions?

The personal values that guide me when making decisions center on leading a life in service to others and empowering those around me. I believe in the philosphy of Einstein’s insight: if you judge an elephant by its ability to fly, it will spend its life believing it is incapable. This reminds me to focus on individual strengths and potential rather than limitations. I strive to balance emotional insight with realism when making decisions. This reminds me to recognize people’s unique strengths and circumstances, and to make decisions that are both practical and empathetic, rather than expecting the impossible or evaluating by unrealistic standards. Above all, I pray for wisdom, seeking guidance to make thoughtful, fair, and impactful decisions.

Leadership and Governance

What motivated you to run for the Oskaloosa School Board at this time?

I chose to run for the Oskaloosa School Board because I believe deeply in our students, our schools, and our community. As a parent with children in the district and a lifelong resident, I’ve seen both the challenges and the incredible potential that exist here. This felt like the right time to step forward and help strengthen the partnership between families, educators, and the board so we can ensure every child has access to a high-quality, well-rounded education and the support they need to thrive.

Professionally, I bring years of leadership and operational experience that I believe can add value as our district navigates important decisions about the future of education. Personally, I strive to lead with both heart and realism, balancing emotion, faith, and practicality to make sound, fair decisions. My motivation comes from a desire to serve; to be part of building solutions that make our students successful, our schools strong, and our community proud of the district we’re shaping together.

How do you see the role of a board member in setting direction versus overseeing day to day operations? I see the role of a board member as setting the vision, direction, and guardrails that empower leadership and educators to do their best work, not managing the day-to-day operations. Just like in business or organizational strategy, long-term success comes from having clarity of purpose, measurable goals, and alignment across every level of the organization.

Most high-performing organizations win because leaders focus on strategy, culture, and accountability, not on controlling every task. The same is true for a school district. The board’s role is to help steer and oversee operations from a distance a long side of the superintendent.

A strong board asks the right questions, measures progress, and ensures resources and policies are aligned with the mission. It’s about creating an environment where innovation, trust, and accountability thrive, because that’s what ultimately drives results for students, schools, and the community.

How would you approach building consensus on the board when members disagree?

When board members disagree, I believe the best approach to building consensus is to stay grounded in our shared purpose, doing what’s best for our students, schools, and community. Disagreement isn’t a bad thing; in fact, it often leads to better decisions when it’s handled with respect and curiosity.

My approach would be to listen first, ask questions to fully understand different perspectives, and keep the conversation focused on facts, data, and long-term impact rather than emotion or ego. Once the board reaches a decision, I believe strongly in the principle of disagree and commit, meaning that even if we don’t all agree, we move forward together with unity and integrity.

At the end of the day, healthy discussion, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to our students are what build trust and make a board truly effective.

In your view, what are the top three priorities for the district over the next four years?

If elected, my top three priorities for the district over the next four years would be:

Strengthening the culture and alignment of the board and district. A positive, collaborative, and respectful culture is the foundation for all other successes. When the board and district leadership are aligned, it creates consistency in decision-making, supports staff, and builds trust with the community. I would achieve this by encouraging open communication, listening to the voices of students, teachers, staff, and families, and promoting professionalism and collaboration among board members.

Improving academic success for all students. With a strong culture in place, we can focus on ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive academically. This includes supporting teachers with resources and professional development, reviewing curriculum and instructional strategies, and closely monitoring student outcomes to ensure growth and equity.

Supporting and retaining talented staff while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Strong schools require both empowered educators and smart stewardship of resources. Prioritizing staff support through professional development, recognition, and retention strategies ensures continuity and quality in instruction, while thoughtful financial management allows us to sustain these investments over time.

By focusing on culture and alignment first, then academics, and then staff and resources, we can create a district where students succeed, teachers feel supported, and the community trusts the board to lead with integrity and purpose.

What is your philosophy on balancing fiscal responsibility with the need to invest in staff, programs, and facilities? My philosophy on balancing fiscal health and professional development comes down to ensuring that our school district uses resources responsibly while investing strategically in our teachers, staff, and the broader community. It’s about making decisions that maintain financial stability allowing the district to operate efficiently and sustainably, while also prioritizing training, support, and programs that help educators grow and students thrive. This balance will allow us to provide high-quality education, attract and retain talented staff, and meet community needs without compromising long-term financial health.

Vision for the Future

What ideas do you have for improving student achievement and better preparing graduates for success beyond high school?

My ideas to improve student achievement and better prepare graduates for success beyond high school center on developing personalized learning pathways that provide multiple avenues to meet the goals and needs of each individual student. By offering a variety of educational opportunities, students can thrive in areas they are passionate about. This approach includes strong support for teachers and active engagement with families and the community, ensuring students have the guidance and resources they need to succeed. Equally important is building a culture where every student is expected to learn and empowered to do so, recognizing that these students are the future of our community.

How would you like to see the district address issues of school safety, bullying, and student well being?

I believe addressing school safety, bullying, and student well-being requires a proactive, comprehensive approach. This includes having clear safety plans in place and a strong, no-tolerance policy for bullying to ensure all students feel protected and respected. Equally important is prioritizing both physical and mental health, recognizing that students cannot thrive academically or socially if they do not feel safe or supported. Creating this environment is a culture shift that requires everyone, students, staff, and administration, to be held accountable and treated equally. By fostering this culture, we empower students to focus on learning, build resilience, and develop the confidence they need to succeed.

In what ways should the district expand opportunities for career and technical education, arts, and extracurricular activities?

Each student deserves the opportunity to find the pathway where they can excel, and offering a diverse range of career and technical education, arts, and extracurricular programs allows them to leverage their individual strengths and build on them. By providing multiple avenues for students to explore their passions, we not only help them succeed personally but also create a more well-rounded student body. This approach strengthens our schools and benefits the broader community, ensuring that while students pursue what they are best at, they continue to perform at a high level academically, socially, and personally.

How would you work to strengthen trust and communication between the board, parents, staff, and the wider community?

Strengthening trust and communication between the board, parents, staff, and the wider community begins with transparency and accountability. I would ensure that decisions, policies, and district priorities are communicated clearly, openly, and in a timely manner. This includes sharing data, progress updates, and the reasoning behind key decisions so stakeholders understand how and why choices are made. Equally important is holding the board and staff accountable to the community by following through on commitments, listening actively to concerns, and fostering a culture where feedback is valued. Transparency and accountability build trust, create stronger partnerships, and help everyone work together toward the success of our students.

Looking ahead, what is your long term vision for Oskaloosa Schools, and how would you help lead the district toward that future?

My long-term vision for Oskaloosa Schools is to create an environment where students are high-performing and achieve measurable, data-driven results, while also preparing our schools and community for continued success in the future. Central to this vision is cultivating a positive, supportive culture where students, staff, and families feel valued, empowered, and connected. This includes developing strong leaders, fostering accountability, building loyalty to the community, and ensuring that learning and growth are enjoyable along the way. By combining high expectations, professional development, and community engagement, Oskaloosa Schools can provide excellent education today and remain a foundation for opportunity and success for generations to come.