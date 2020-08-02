Talented Performers Happy To Have Work During COVID-19

Oskaloosa, Iowa – There was something special with some of the performers at the Southern Iowa Fair this year. A family legacy was on display that goes back to the early days of television.

Just behind the Disabled American Veterans Building was a show Luao Logan’s Tropical Revue, a variety show featuring comedy puppets and performing animals.

About ten years ago Logan Kimes and his wife Melodee Lenz combined their talents to create the show.

Lenz is a puppeteer with credits on the Muppet Show, Sesame Street, and voice acting for Dragonball Z. Kimes is a third-generation animal trainer, starting back when his family trained pigs for the television show Green Acres.

Lenz leads the way with puppets MC DJ Pua and Fuzzy Belafonte, a crooner monkey who “tends to go bananas.”

Those are just a couple of puppets in store, which are complemented by the work that Kimes brings with the trained animals.

Those animals are Rosie, a pig who Kimes jokes is “smarter than me most of the time.”

Rosie does several tricks, such as jumping over hurdles and other obstacles. She rolls barrels and completes an obstacle course.

Tiki, the goat, rounds out the animal show, performing fantastic balancing acts.

Animal training comes naturally for Kimes, who’s family has trained animals for over 60 years.

His grandfather started Pork Chop Review back in 1956, and Kime’s father is a current contestant on America’s Got Talent, and his grandfather trained pigs for the television show Green Acres.

There were several Arnold Ziffel’s mainly because pigs grow quickly. The pigs were moved to Pork Chop Review when they had outgrown their role on TV.

The duo has been piecing together a living after most fairs, festivals, or other gatherings where they could perform were canceled.

“I’m happy to be here,” said Kimes of his visit to the Southern Iowa Fair. “We usually line up about twelve to eighteen weeks of work. This year it’s about three.”

“2020 isn’t great for traveling performers, but you know, we’re getting by and with the help of fairs like this one.”

“The Southern Iowa Fair has been great help to us during this time, so I’m happy to support them as much as they’re happy to support me.”