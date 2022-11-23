Take in the Sights & Sounds of the Season in Downtown Oskaloosa

an Oskaloosa Main Street Press Release

Oskaloosa Main Street’s 35th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 3rd in downtown Oskaloosa at 7:00 p.m. Main Street Director, Amy Brainard encourages visitors to “make a day of it by shopping local, dining local, and supporting local. The lights will go on at 4:45 p.m. and remain on until 11:00 p.m., so there will be plenty of opportunities for selfies and family photos in our illuminated historic district.”

This year’s parade has over 60 illuminated entries registered with 12 entries being first-time participants. Candy and other items may be handed out from each entry but will not be thrown as ordered by the Oskaloosa Police Department.

“We want to ensure all parade-goers and participants remain safe, so we are asking all viewers to stay behind the cones and roped off areas along the route. To keep your vehicles safe, please do not park along the parade route unless in the designated handicap parking areas, which are first-come, first-serve. The parade route will start on High Avenue and turn south down Market Street, turn west onto 1st Avenue, then around the mall’s south parking lot, wrap back around near the Oskaloosa Public Library, turn north onto Market Street, then finishes heading east on 1st Avenue near MidWestOne drive-up bank. Announcers will be located throughout the route”, said Brainard.

Updated parade details will be shared to the Oskaloosa Main Street Facebook page. Many events and activities will be held throughout Mahaska County this holiday season, to learn more about those events, visit www.mahaskachamber.org/calendar. As you prepare to do your holiday shopping, check out the Mahaska Wish Book. This publication was created to provide shoppers with gift ideas to support small and shop smart. The Wish Book can be found in many local shops & dining establishments and can also be found online at www.mahaskachamber.org/wishbook/. To learn more about Oskaloosa Main Street or Mahaska Chamber, please visit www.mahaskachamber.org or call 641-672-2591.