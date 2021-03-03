Sytsma Qualifies For State

Dawson Sytsma is a current swim team member of the Oskaloosa Dolphins at the Mahaska County YMCA. He recently qualified for state in the 50 freestyle event this season. He qualified for state in the 9-10 year old boys division with a time of 34.80 seconds. Qualifying time for the event is 35.00 seconds or better.

This is the fourth time Dawson has qualified for the state meet in his swimming career. He earned the state qualifying honor in 2017, 2018, and 2019 with a qualifying regionals time in 2019, as well.

Dawson is the sole athlete from the Dolphins to qualify for state this year, largely due to Covid 19 and pool maintenance hindering valuable practice time in the pool. Dawson loves to swim, but he loves to be with his teammates and coaches even more. He has one more goal to reach this year by trying to qualify for regionals in his final swim at state.

He will swim Sunday, March 7 at 8:25 a.m. at the Marshaltown, YMCA. He needs 34.15 seconds to meet that goal. Dawson is coached by Mickaela Peterson, and Nord and Tyler Hinkle.