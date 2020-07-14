Sweet Corn Serenade will look a little different this year, but the corn will taste just as sweet!

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) – One of Mahaska County’s favorite celebrations is right around the corner! Sweet Corn Serenade is set for Thursday, July 30th in downtown Oskaloosa. The festivities will look a little different this year as organizers with Oskaloosa Main Street and Mahaska Chamber & Development Group have made adjustments amid COVID-19 concerns.

One of the biggest changes to this year’s event is the drive-thru format, which will allow Sweet Corn Serenade-goers to pick up their sweet corn, pie, beverages, and Mahaska County Cattlemen’s beef burgers from the comfort of their vehicles.

From 12-9 PM, a craft/product show and food trucks will be set up on the square with extra spacing between vendors. Food trucks include Barnyard Tenderloin, Grubby’s, and Sno-Biz.

The drive-thru on South 1st Street will run from 4-9 PM with the line beginning in front of the fire station. Event-goers will drive North through several stations to place, pay for, and pick up their orders along South 1st. To limit contact, meal items will be packaged separately before being assembled into meals. Exact cash is encouraged! As they cruise through for their meals, drivers and passengers can roll down their windows to be serenaded by Marshall County Hangmen’s live music, which kicks off at 5:30 PM on the nearby outdoor stage. Please see the attached map for reference.

Pedestrians or parked event-goers can order their meals at the info booth on the square, but there may be an increased wait time due to limited capacity. People may sit on the benches throughout the park or bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, but are asked to maintain a safe 6-foot social distance between their group and others. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the square. Volunteers and staff will be wearing face masks and/or face shields. Event-goers are encouraged (but not required) to wear them, too.

“It’s not your typical Sweet Corn Serenade on the square, but we hope you’ll cruise over, roll down the windows, and enjoy your sweet corn with a side of social distancing!” says Jessica Reuter, Oskaloosa Main Street Director. “We’re thankful for the support and patience of our sponsors, local businesses, and community as we work to make this a fun, safe event this year.”

For more information, contact Oskaloosa Main Street at 641.672.2591