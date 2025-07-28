Sweet Corn Serenade 2025 Brings Community Together Indoors

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – The 2025 edition of Sweet Corn Serenade looked different than usual as weather concerns shifted the annual event from downtown Oskaloosa to the Penn Central Mall. Organizers made the decision early in the day to move the event indoors due to the potential for thunderstorms later that evening.

The change of venue did not diminish attendance or activities. Nearly 1,800 ears of corn and 800 burgers were prepared for attendees, with the Mahaska County Cattlemen grilling burgers and volunteers managing the corn operations. The popular pedal pull was the only major activity removed from the schedule due to space limitations, but nearly all other elements of the event carried on.

Inside the climate-controlled mall, attendees browsed close to 30 vendors, enjoyed food trucks, and participated in kids’ activities coordinated by the Mahaska County Farm Bureau. Live music from the Thundercats entertained visitors in the late afternoon, while additional events continued into the evening in the downtown alley, allowing participants to enjoy multiple venues in one evening.

Penn Central Mall staff quickly adapted to the last-minute change, making logistical adjustments and setting up the facility to handle the anticipated crowd. The mall’s management team viewed the event as an opportunity to showcase merchants and bring additional visitors through the doors.

Sweet Corn Serenade is one of Oskaloosa Main Street’s largest summer events, along with Art on the Square. Organizers noted that attendance remained strong despite the weather adjustment, with many attendees appreciating the air-conditioned setting during a particularly humid week.

Oskaloosa Main Street will now turn its focus to upcoming seasonal events, including Turn on the Lights in November and the Lighted Christmas Parade in early December.