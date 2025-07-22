Supervisors Table Resolutions, Suspend Hearing on Horse Trespass Case

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met Monday morning, July 21, 2025, handling a slate of annual fiscal housekeeping matters and temporarily resolving a long-standing animal control issue involving escaped horses on Galeston Avenue.

Routine Business and Budget Resolutions

The board unanimously approved several resolutions and agreements related to the start of the FY25/26 budget year:

Resolution 2025-13: Authorized operating transfers between county funds.

Resolution 2025-12: Approved appropriations for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

Resolution 2025-14: Set compensation for precinct election officials.

FY25/26 Salaries: Approved salaries for county employees.

Alcohol Licenses: Approved Class B and Class C retail alcohol licenses for Dollar General #21310 and Your Private Bar, LLC, respectively.

Wellmark Agreement: Renewed the consultant fee collection agreement with Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Opioid Settlement Participation

Supervisors also voted to participate in new rounds of opioid-related settlements:

Purdue Pharma Settlement: Approved a direct settlement agreement.

Sandoz, Inc. Participation Form: Signed off on required documentation for additional settlement disbursement eligibility.

Funds from these settlements are expected to benefit Mahaska Health, consistent with prior agreements to apply opioid money toward public health-related services.

Hearing on Horse Trespass Incidents Suspended

The most contentious portion of the meeting centered on Agenda Item 14, regarding the possible seizure of livestock under Iowa Code 169C.6. The case involved Deborah Carlson, who owns horses that have repeatedly escaped from her rural property near the Des Moines River.

Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office presented documentation of 26 separate service calls related to Carlson’s horses since January. The board considered whether these incidents qualified as “habitual trespass.”

Carlson acknowledged the past issues but explained that the primary escapee—an older white horse named Smokey—had been rehomed the previous week. “He’s a Houdini,” Carlson said. “But he’s gone now, and the fence is reinforced.”

Carlson said her son had reinforced the fencing with a combination of electric wire and barbed wire, and installed locks and cameras after multiple suspected trespassing incidents.

Supervisor Steve Wanders expressed sympathy but emphasized public safety: “It only takes one time—if a horse is on Galeston and a motorist doesn’t see it, someone could get killed.”

Supervisors voted unanimously to suspend the hearing, giving Carlson time to demonstrate that her corrective actions are effective. If another incident occurs, the board indicated it would revisit the hearing and potentially authorize seizure.

Sheriff’s deputies and neighboring landowner Russ Van Renterghem confirmed no recent escapes had occurred since Smokey’s removal and repairs were made. “What I’m asking for today is simply a determination of habitual trespass. I’m not seeking seizure—yet,” Van Renterghem clarified.

Carlson welcomed the board’s decision and agreed to allow township trustees to inspect the fencing voluntarily.

Additional Actions

Sheriff & Treasurer’s Reports: Approved reports for the month of June.

Homestead & Military Exemptions: Approved as recommended by the assessor, with three disallowances noted.

Payroll Change (Conservation): Added Kylie Eastwood and removed Lily Morin.

Committee Updates: Discussions included language updates to the 28E agreement for the Law Center and a likely merger of workforce development regions due to state funding cuts.