Supervisors Approve Abatement Plan

by Ken Allsup

July 20th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met Monday at 9:00 am in the 3rd-floor conference room of the Mahaska County Courthouse.

The Board approved a tax abatement for parcel #1014477026.

The parcel has been abated, and the fees attached to the property because of the abatement make the property unsold at recent sheriff sales.

The Board agreed to abate the taxes upon the deed’s completion to a new property owner to help return the parcel to the tax rolls.

“It will be a win-win to get it back on the tax rolls,” said Mahaska County Treasurer Connie Van Polen.

The Board also approved payroll changes for the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and Secondary Roads.

The Board approved the reports from the Treasurer, Veterans Affairs, Sheriff, and Recorder.

The Board also approved a measure that will allow the Sheriff to charge regarding the maximum allowable federal mileage rate for transport and service.

The Board then approved the report from the Grant Senior Center and approved the fiscal year 2023 contract with them.

The Board also approved the cancellation of outstanding disbursements from the fiscal year 2021 disbursements that haven’t yet been collected.

The Board also approved the use of the Courthouse parking lot for the 2022 Rolling Oldies car show that will be held on July 23rd.