Summary of the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda (November 18, 2024)

The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the Mahaska County Courthouse, Oskaloosa, Iowa. The meeting will be live-streamed with an audio-conferencing option available for public participation.

Agenda Highlights:

Routine Approvals: Approval of the meeting agenda, minutes from November 4 and 13, and bills for October.
Public Comments: Open session for public input.
911 Issues: Discussion with City Councilwoman Ronda Almond.
Police Protection Discussions: Consideration of scheduling another work session with local mayors.
Personnel Updates: Review of payroll changes in the Sheriff’s Office.
Commission Appointments:
Reappointment of John Bandstra to the Pioneer Cemetery Commission.
Appointment of Compensation Commission members.
Tax and Election Matters:
Consideration of disallowances for the Family Farm tax credit for the 2024 assessment year.
Action on a recount request filed by Christina Bohannan for the U.S. Representative District 1 race.
Reports and Comments:
Committee reports from supervisors.
Additional public comments.

Meeting details and participation information are available online at the Mahaska County website.

