Student Teachers Learn at NM Elementary

by RD Keep

Student teachers are an important part of the process in growing leaders in and out of the classroom. Despite the start and stop days due to weather, three of them are serving in North Mahaska Elementary classrooms.

Jenna Walter and Michaela Lundy are in second grade with Stacie Johannes and Jamie Nelson respectively. Kyle Dell is teaching physical education under L.E. Moore. Walter and Lundy are from the local area while Dell is from northern Iowa.

Walter will receive her degree in elementary education with endorsements in special education and reading. The Montezuma grad is attending William Penn would love to find a job with a small school in the area. She is working in the classroom of Stacie Johannes.

“I love the small-town feel and how much of a strong bond and connection you can make with students so fast,” said Walter. “I have loved every minute working and learning

at North Mahaska. I was so lucky to get placed with Mrs. Johannes. She is a close family friend and I had grown up around her. She is such an amazing teacher and mentor. In my short 8 weeks, I have learned so much.”

Walter will continue her teaching experience at Fremont Elementary in a few weeks.

Walter said North Mahaska has been a great experience for her.

“The students were so welcoming letting a new teacher come in and take over the class,” said Walter. “The atmosphere at North Mahaska is something I loved about being placed there. My very first day everyone was so welcoming and I felt like every person I saw in the hallway said “Hi” to me.

“I would definitely recommend North Mahaska to future student teachers and parents with kids. It is very clear that they truly care for their students, staff, and community. This was an amazing experience.”

Across the hallway in the classroom of Jamie Nelson is Lundy. The Tri-County alum is also a William Penn student teacher. Her degree will be in elementary education with a reading endorsement. She will spend her second eight weeks teaching at English Valleys in North English. She hopes to find a job in a small school.

“I live in What Cheer and would like to stay close,” said Lundy. “I enjoy the small school setting because it allows me to work independently with students that may need the extra help. I love North Mahaska. Coming from the area and knowing some students made it easier for me to open up and learn about the district. Staff members are very helpful and very open.

“North Mahaska has been an amazing experience for me. Right away Mrs. Nelson made sure that I felt welcomed and overall have a great experience in her classroom. The students in her class are amazing, eager, and ready to learn.”

Dell, a graduate of Northeast-Goose Lake High School, a small district in Clinton County. He is a student at Central College teaching physical education in Mr. Moore’s elementary gym. He will complete his student teaching experience at Southeast Polk High School. Dell’s father is a middle school teacher.

“Have enjoyed my time here a lot,” said Dell. All faculty members have been super welcoming. I have loved getting to know the students and I have learned a lot working with Coach Moore.”

Dell said he would like to find a teaching position in eastern or central Iowa.