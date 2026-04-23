Statesmen Wrap Up Regular Season with Ninth-Place Finish at Missouri Valley Invite

Marshall, Mo. — The William Penn men’s golf team took ninth place in the Missouri Valley College Spring Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

The navy and gold placed ninth out of 16 teams with a three-round score of 898 (303-294-301) at Indian Foothills Golf Course.

Missouri Valley College finished in first place after hitting 836 (275-282-279).

Topping the rankings for individuals in the 87-player field was Spencer Worley of William Woods University with a 201 (68-66-67).

Mario Palain (Fr., Zaragoza, Spain, Business Management) led the Statesmen with a 217 (74-71-72) and finished in 13th.

The next in line for William Penn was Alvaro Rodriguez (So., Gijon, Spain, Business Management), who tied for 39th after hitting 228 (80-73-75).

Maxence Moreau (Fr., Lyon, France, Applied Mathematics) and Tyler Pedretti tied for 42ndwith scores of 229. Moreau did so on rounds of 73-78-78, while Pedretti hit 76-75-78.

Samuel Arnaud rounded out the Statesmen lineup and tied for 50th with rounds of 82, 75, and then 76 for a 233.

“This was a pretty strong field, so we knew we would need our best to finish inside the top three, and we just didn’t have it,” Head Coach Darin Fisher said. “We couldn’t gain any momentum and made some mistakes that led to bogeys. Other teams took advantage of the scoreable conditions and we simply did not. We have lots of hard work ahead of us this week leading into the conference tourney. Mario had another consistent event, but we all need to take that next step to really compete in a very competitive conference”

Next Up: The Statesmen golf squad travels to compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship at Paradise Pointe Golf Course on April 27th and 28th.