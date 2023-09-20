Statesmen Shut Out in Heart Opener

Dubuque–The William Penn women’s soccer team had a rough start to its Heart of America Athletic Conference schedule as it fell 3-0 to Clarke Tuesday.

WPU (3-3, 0-1 Heart) was outshot 24-9 and failed to become the first team to defeat the Pride this year; Clarke is now 7-0-2 overall (2-0 Heart).

Both sides had opportunities in the first two minutes of the bout, but neither succeeded. The contest remained a scoreless draw until late in the first half when CU finally broke through in the 43rd minute.

The visitors then followed the home team’s goal with back-to-back shots on goal by Taylor Witthauer (Sr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing) and Jacque Schwager (So., Bondurant, Iowa, Psychology and Human Services). Unfortunately, the tries came up empty and the Statesmen entered halftime down 1-0.

Despite allowing 11 more shots in the second half, the navy and gold were just one play away from tying the contest with 10 minutes remaining. The Pride, however, made sure no comeback occurred as they posted an insurance goal in the 82nd minute and then put the game on ice with their third score at the 86:07 mark.

Witthauer guided the offense with four shots (two on goal), while Madeline Danielson (Jr., La Crescent, Minn., Exercise Science) tallied six saves Tuesday.

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa Saturday to host Graceland in Heart play at 1 p.m.