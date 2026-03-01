Statesmen of the Week: Lane Scorpil and Adedoyin Aderibigbe

Oskaloosa–Men’s wrestler Lane Scorpil (Sr., Columbus Junction, Iowa, Business Management) and women’s track and field athlete Adedoyin Aderibigbe (Fr., Cedar Hill, Texas, Sociology) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of February 16-22.

Scorpil posted a 2-1 record to place second at last weekend’s Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship. The 133-pound senior, who has battled injuries all season, has now qualified for his second NAIA National Championship while at WPU. He managed a fall and a decision over the weekend.

Aderibigbe had a huge showing at the Heart Championship last Friday and Saturday. The freshman scored 14 points for the Statesmen, finishing second in the 60-meter dash in 7.60 seconds and taking third in the 200-meter dash in 24.88 seconds. Both efforts broke her own school records.