Statesmen of the Week: Keaten Griffen and Madison Ross

Oskaloosa–Men’s track and field athlete Keaten Griffen (Fr., Longview, Texas) and women’s bowler Madison Ross (Sr., Charles City, Iowa, Exercise Science) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of January 16-22, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

In just his third collegiate competition last Saturday, Griffen set a new school record in the pole vault, breaking a mark that had stood for over two decades. The freshman placed third at the MOCO Mercer Invitational with a height of 13-11.25, snapping Lloyd Nelson’s previous record of 13-6 from 1999.

Ross guided William Penn to its first victory of the season as it won the Clarke Invitational last Saturday and Sunday. The senior was named to the all-tournament team after placing third out of 72 bowlers with 1,056 pins in five games (211.2 average). She had three games in the 200s with a high of 240. The 240 is also a career high for Ross.

